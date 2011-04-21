Salina teen arrested for alleged rape, sodomy at high school

A 16 year old Salina boy is arrested on charges of rape, attempted aggravated sodomy, and unlawful restraint.

Jeffery Vasquez of 140 Taft Court is alleged to have forced a female student at Salina South into a bathroom at the school at the end of the regular school day on April 5th, and tried to have her perform oral sex.

Then on April 13th Vasquez is alleged to have forced the same girl into a bathroom again and began sexual intercourse.

The girl told friends who then told school officials.

After an investigation by the School Resource Office, Vasquez was arrested and placed in the Saline County Juvenile Detention Center.