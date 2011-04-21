The Salina Post

Salina teen arrested for alleged rape, sodomy at high school

A 16 year old Salina boy is arrested on charges of rape, attempted aggravated sodomy, and unlawful restraint.

Jeffery Vasquez of 140 Taft Court is alleged to have forced a female student at Salina South into a bathroom at the school at the end of the regular school day on April 5th, and tried to have her perform oral sex.

Then on April 13th Vasquez is alleged to have forced the same girl into a bathroom again and began sexual intercourse.

The girl told friends who then told school officials.

After an investigation by the School Resource Office, Vasquez was arrested and placed in the Saline County Juvenile Detention Center.

Comments

  1. Every day, another Salina high schooler getting busted. Best part is checking them out on Facebook because they all think they’re so “gangsta.”

  2. I agree. I especially dig the one look/pose they like to post 80 times! Oooh, and the gang signs they throw up!

  4. If the girl involved was my daughter, this “boy” would have more then the LAW to worry about. I’m glad to see no one is trying to blame her for this.

  5. THis is why I do not want my grandchildren going to school here ,someone ask where are the parents will when my girls started kindergarden they came home and told me that they could not get whipping anymore that the police that camto the school told them that their parents can go to jail this was the earliy 80’s So if this boy did this to this little girl I hope that he gets what is comming to him and if it was one of my grandchildren or children I agree with Bill

  6. I know that schools cannot prevent everything but is Salina’s public school system so destitute that a parent can no longer send a child to school, which is supposed to have ample parental supervision, without the concern of the child being raped? I am terrified to think that any child should be subjected to this. And did the first report on April 5th go unpunished or was it just not reported until the rape happened? I hope someone who has the ability to investigate this is doing just that because if that boy was allowed to continue in that school after the first incident you better believe I’d be suing the school if I were that girl’s parents.

