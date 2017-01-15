Recent Booking Activity for the Saline County Jail. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven …Read More.
Local
Saline County Jail Booking Activity – Monday
Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for City of Assaria
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded the boil water advisory for the City …Read More.
Saline County Jail Booking Activity – Sunday
Current Kansas Road Conditions
For the latest on road conditions in Kansas use the following link : http://www.kandrive.org/kandrive/roads/#devices/-98.41/38.3957/7
Introducing Cash Hollistah Bank VI Hero of the Week !
Most of Salina knows this weeks BANK VI Hero of the Week as Cash Hollistah – artist, singer/songwriter and positive …Read More.
Saline County Jail Booking Activity – Saturday
Saline County Commission meeting agenda Tuesday January 17th
The following link is to the agenda for the Saline County Commission meeting Tuesday January 17th: http://www.saline.org/Portals/0/Documents/Commissioners/agenda/2017/20170117.pdf
Special City Commission meeting Tuesday evening to consider STAR Bond District
The Salina City Commission will meet in a special meeting Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in room 107 of the …Read More.
Saturday morning update on ice storm forecast
The full brunt of the ice storm is expected across the region this afternoon through Sunday. The intensity of the …Read More.
News
Kansas ice storm responsible for hundreds without electricity
EDWARDS COUNTY – Thousands of residents in southwest Kansas are without electricity due to the weekend ice storm. Victory electric …Read More.
Sheriff investigating series of Kansas ATV thefts
GRAY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Gray County are investigating a report of another ATV stolen in a rural …Read More.
Suspect in custody after SW Kansas chase
FORD COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Ford County arrested a suspect after a high-speed chase. Just after 11 p.m. …Read More.
Report: Election officials threw out thousands of Kan. ballots
ROXANA HEGEMAN, Associated Press WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas election officials threw out thousands of ballots cast in November, mostly …Read More.
2 Kansas lawmakers seek to undo campus concealed carry law
ALLISON KITE, Associated Press TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A few Kansas lawmakers are seeking to undo a law that will …Read More.
The Latest: Kansas deals with icy weather, accidents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on ice storms in the central U.S. (all times local): 11:25 a.m. A …Read More.
KC man indicted for attempted sex trafficking of 12-year-old girl
KANSAS CITY- A Kansas City man was indicted by a federal grand jury today for the attempted sex trafficking of …Read More.
KHP: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after SUV rollover crash
SEWARD COUNTY –One person died and two others were injured in an accident just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in …Read More.
The Potential For A Bargain Bachelor’s Degree In Kansas
By Sam Zeff In his State of the State speech last week, Gov. Sam Brownback threw down a gauntlet for …Read More.
Sports News
Chiefs playoff run ends with loss to Steelers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Who needs to reach the end zone when you have Le’Veon Bell chewing up yards …Read More.
SES Headed to the Sterling Invitational Basketball Tourament
The Southeast of Saline boys and girls basketball teams will be traveling to Sterling this week for the mid-season Sterling …Read More.
Baylor hands Kansas State first home loss of the season
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Baylor junior guard Manu Lecomte scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the second half, as …Read More.
Kansas holds off upset bid Oklahoma State
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Seventeen second-half points from Devonte’ Graham, Frank Mason III‘s third-straight 20-point outing and a double-double from Josh Jackson lifted No. 2 Kansas …Read More.
Friday January 13 High School Basketball Scores
Friday’s Scores Andale 53, McPherson 43 Augusta 71, Wellington 39 Belle Plaine 56, Cheney 53 Beloit 70, Minneapolis 62 Bennington …Read More.
NFL Moves Game Time for Pittsburgh at Kansas City
Due to public safety concerns in light of the forecasted storm this weekend in the Kansas City area, Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs …Read More.
Royals agree to deal with Hosmer, avoid arbitration
KANSAS CITY, MO. (January 13, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to a one-year …Read More.