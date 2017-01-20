Recent Booking Activity for the Saline County Jail. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven …Read More.
Local
Saline County Jail Booking Activity – Saturday
Salina Souperbowl of Hope collection begins this weekend
The Salina Souperbowl of Hope needs your help. We are asking businesses and churches to help us with our goal …Read More.
Salina man jailed for alleged attempted murder after car accident
SALINA – Law enforcement authorities in Salina are investigating a suspect on attempted murder charges after a Friday automobile accident. …Read More.
Saline County road work announcements
Gypsum Valley Road Gypsum Valley Road, from Rose Hill Road to Coronado Heights Road will be closed starting Monday, January …Read More.
Salina City Commission agenda Monday January 23rd
The following is a link to the Salina City Commission agenda meeting for Monday January 23rd, Salina City Commission agenda
Saline County Commission agenda and minutes
The following links are the agenda for the Saline County Commission for the week of January 23rd, and the minutes …Read More.
Kansas Supreme Court issues rulings in three Saline County murder cases
The following release comes from the Kansas Supreme Court Friday morning concerning rulings from three Saline County Cases : Appeal …Read More.
Salina-Saline County Crimestoppers January 20th
Between January 13, 2017 at 12:00PM and January 16, 2017 at 10:42AM, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into MDF Industries, 1012 …Read More.
Saline County Jail Booking Activity – Friday
News
Voting rights advocates seek to rein in Kansas election laws
ROXANA HEGEMAN, Associated Press WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are expected to debate aspects of the state’s election laws …Read More.
Women’s march protests in Kansas, worldwide
WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after anarchists created chaos, thousands of women descended upon Washington for what is a more …Read More.
Settlement reached in Kansas pipeline rupture
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A subsidiary of Magellan Midstream Partners will complete $16 million in upgrades to pipelines and pay …Read More.
Prosecutor: Death penalty possible for Kan. triple-murder suspects
NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor says the death penalty “is on the table” in the case of …Read More.
Lawmakers Seek Answers After Feds Deny KanCare Extension
BY ANDY MARSO Kansas legislators are seeking answers from the Brownback administration after federal officials denied a one-year extension of …Read More.
Police attempt to identify Kan. attempted robbery suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating an attempted robbery and asking for help to identify …Read More.
Friends hold candlelight vigil for return of missing Kan. woman
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Friends of a missing Kansas women are praying for her safe return. A candlelight vigil for …Read More.
Some GOP lawmakers in Kansas looking to cut school funding
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some top Republican legislators in Kansas are looking to cut aid to public schools significantly to …Read More.
2 in custody after I-70 high-speed chase, crash
GRAINFIELD–Two men have been arrested following a high-speed chase on Thursday morning by multiple law enforcement agencies on Interstate 70 …Read More.
Sports News
Friday January 20 High School Basketball Scores
Friday’s Scores Logan 52, Palco 20 Northern Valley 75, Wheatland-Grinnell 48 Baldwin Tournament Consolation Semifinal Baldwin 62, Anderson County 58 …Read More.
Thursday January 19 High School Basketball Scores
Thursday’s Scores BOYS’ BASKETBALL Berean Academy 44, Inman 42 Burlingame 60, Olpe 44 Southern Coffey 63, Madison/Hamilton 22 Basehor Linwood …Read More.
Wednesday January 18 High School Basketball Scores
Wednesday’s Scores BOYS’ BASKETBALL Boys Basketball Osborne 57, Wilson 35 Basehor Linwood Invitational Park Hill, Mo. 69, KC Schlagle 48 …Read More.
Kansas State gets big road win at Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. — Sophomore Barry Brown paced a potent Kansas State offense with a career-best 22 points, as the Wildcats …Read More.
Tuesday January 17 High School Basketball Scores
Tuesday’s Scores Ashland 46, South Central 36 Burlingame 75, Madison/Hamilton 24 Hartford 46, Olpe 40 Inman 48, Little River 34 …Read More.
Monday January 16 High School Basketball Scores
Monday’s Scores Topeka Hayden 70, SM North 40 Burrton Invitational Tournament Berean Academy 55, Pretty Prairie 30 Inman 48, Little …Read More.
Kansas holds off Iowa State for 17th-straight victory
LAWRENCE, Kan. – All the “Hilton Magic” wands in Hilton Coliseum couldn’t stop the Jayhawks on Monday night as No. 2/1 …Read More.