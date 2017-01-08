A 33-year-old Salina man is arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and …Read More.
Stolen SUV found on it’s top southeast of Salina Sunday morning
Man charged with stealing from woman who helped him
A 21-year-old man is in jail on requested charges of aggravated burglary and felony theft after stealing from a woman …Read More.
Salina Crime Report January 9th
Police take a report of the theft of a wedding ring. Tatiana Ballard said she took her wedding ring off …Read More.
New Kansas House panel to work on school funding formula
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the opening day of the Kansas Legislature’s annual session (all times local): Kansas …Read More.
Saline County Jail Booking Activity – Monday
Recent Booking Activity for the Saline County Jail. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven …Read More.
High Fire Danger Monday
.Very high fire danger is forecast over most of the area today so avoid outdoor burning. Relatively dry conditions and …Read More.
McPherson woman sentenced on numerous drug charges
RENO COUNTY— One of the three people jailed on methamphetamine-related charges in 2016 was sentenced Friday in Reno County District …Read More.
Saline County Jail Booking Activity – Sunday
Salina USD 305 Board of Education agenda January 10th
The following link is to the agenda for the Salina USD 305 Board of Education meeting Tuesday January 10th,2017. http://www.usd305.com/cms/lib/KS01001292/Centricity/Domain/28/Meeting%20Agendas/BOE%20Agenda%202017Jan10.pdf
Internal probe of Kansas Guard faults ‘toxic’ leadership
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An internal investigation of the Kansas National Guard has raised alarms about “toxic leadership.” The Topeka …Read More.
Kansas woman hospitalized after SUV rolls on I-70
WABAUNSEE COUNTY – A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday in Wabaunsee County. …Read More.
The Latest: Kansas House leader doesn’t expect proposed budget cuts
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the opening day of the Kansas Legislature’s annual session (all times local): 9:45 …Read More.
Sheriff: Kansas bomb squad detonates reported explosive device
DICKINSON COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Dickinson County are investigating a reported explosive device found over the weekend. Just after …Read More.
Kansas elementary school playground destroyed in fire
SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a weekend fire at an elementary school. Fire crews …Read More.
Streep takes on Trump at Golden Globes; President-Elect fires back
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is firing back at Meryl Streep, who made the Republican a big …Read More.
Woman in custody, Amber Alert for missing boys cancelled
ENGLEWOOD, CO -Law enforcement officials in Colorado canceled an Amber Alert for two boys who police believe may have been …Read More.
Kan. victim, family object to plea for student accused of rape
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A former Haskell Indian Nations University student originally charged with raping a fellow student will serve …Read More.
Kan. woman to star in DIY Network show; production begins this month
LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City woman has snared her own home improvement TV show, co-starring her father. …Read More.
Kansas to retire Brandon Rush’s jersey
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former University of Kansas standout Brandon Rush will have his No. 25 jersey retired at halftime on …Read More.
Game Set: Chiefs to Host Steelers on Sunday
It didn’t take long for the Pittsburgh Steelers to establish their dominance in the AFC Wildcard game on Sunday. On …Read More.
Shamet shoots Wichita State past Northern Iowa
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Landry Shamet hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Wichita State beat Missouri Valley …Read More.
Cyclones storm past Jayhawks, 87-58
AMES, Iowa. – Kansas women’s basketball couldn’t slow the offensive pace of Iowa State, as the Cyclones stormed past the …Read More.
Saturday January 7 High School Basketball Scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL Beloit 52, Ellsworth 41 Butler, Mo. 75, Heritage Christian 24 Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 71, Weskan 35 Hogan Prep, Mo. …Read More.
Kansas outlasts Texas Tech for win No. 2,200
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Jayhawk trio of Frank Mason III, Devonte’ Graham and Josh Jackson combined for 63 points as No. 3/2 Kansas withstood Texas Tech, …Read More.
K-State Holds on to beat Oklahoma
MANHATTAN, Kan. — A dominant first-half performance paired with five players scoring in double figures led Kansas State to a 75-64 …Read More.