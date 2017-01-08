The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Local

Salina USD 305 Board of Education agenda January 10th

The following link is to the agenda for the Salina USD 305 Board of Education meeting Tuesday January 10th,2017. http://www.usd305.com/cms/lib/KS01001292/Centricity/Domain/28/Meeting%20Agendas/BOE%20Agenda%202017Jan10.pdf

More Salina News

News

More Regional News

Sports News

More Sports