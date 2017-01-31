Saline County Sheriffs are looking for Junius Thompson, a 60-year-old male who was reported missing last night. Thompson was last …Read More.
Salina man seeking medical attention goes missing
Saline County Jail Booking Activity – Wednesday
Recent Booking Activity for the Saline County Jail. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven …Read More.
Bridge replacement to close portion of Mentor Road
Mentor Road, from Cunningham Road to Niles Road will be closed starting Wednesday morning (February 1st), for the replacement of …Read More.
Small plane makes emergency landing at Kansas airport
CLAY COUNTY – A small plane made an emergency landing just after 8:30a.m. on Tuesday in Clay County. The Kansas …Read More.
Crime Report – Residential Burglary
Salina Police were called to the 100th block of north Wisconsin last night for a residential burglary. According to Capt. …Read More.
Salina USD 305 Parent-Teacher Conferences Planned for February 8 and 9
Salina USD 305 Parent-Teacher Conferences at all schools will be held on Wednesday, February 8 after school. Conferences will be …Read More.
Saline County announces reopening of two county roads
Muir Road Construction of a new reinforced concrete box (RCB) to replace the existing deteriorated drainage structure on Muir Road, …Read More.
SculptureTour Salina announces 2016 People’s Choice Award winner
SALINA, KANSAS – SculptureTour Salina is pleased to announce the 2016 People’s Choice Award winner is “Slim” by Dale Lewis. …Read More.
Police: Suspect crashed after Kansas carjacking
SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a carjacking and searching for a suspect. Just before …Read More.
Kansas collected more in taxes than expected last month
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting that it collected $24 million more in taxes than it anticipated in January …Read More.
Civil Air Patrol officer out; called for death of Kan. lawmaker
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A lieutenant colonel in Kansas’ Civil Air Patrol has resigned his command after posting on Facebook …Read More.
Woman who faked pregnancy, abducted baby returning to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The woman accused of murdering a Wichita woman and kidnapping her newborn baby is being returned …Read More.
Kansas grass fire consumes 300 acres
HODGEMAN COUNTY – Fire crews were busy with a large grass fire on Tuesday in Hodgeman County. A trash fire …Read More.
Sheriff: Alcohol a possible factor in 3-vehicle Kansas crash
RENO COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a 3-vehicle crash just after 5p.m. on Tuesday and alcohol …Read More.
Kan. Senators look forward to meeting Supreme Court nominee
WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening nominated Neil Gorsuch, a fast-rising conservative judge, to the Supreme Court. Senate Republicans …Read More.
KC area dad charged in murder after kids talk to teachers
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife after the couple’s children …Read More.
Police look for suspect who robbed 92-year-old Kansas woman
SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a robbery and asking the public to help them …Read More.
Tuesday January 31 High School Basketball Scores
Tuesday’s Scores BOYS’ BASKETBALL Ashland 43, Fowler 37 Augusta 67, Clearwater 53 Baldwin 62, DeSoto 52 Beloit 69, Republic County …Read More.
Trojans host Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart High School hosted Southeast of Salina in a heated game in early January that ended in a 71-53 …Read More.
ROYALS ANNOUNCE ACE 30 MEMORIAL FUND
Royals Charities to Honor Pitcher Yordano Ventura Through Efforts in the Dominican Republic KANSAS CITY, MO (January 27, 2017) – …Read More.
Jackson named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for fifth time
IRVING, Texas – Kansas freshman guard Josh Jackson has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in a …Read More.
Harris and Talib help lead AFC to Pro Bowl win
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chris Harris Jr., and Aqib Talib continued to represent Kansas football well at the highest level as …Read More.
K-State’s Willis Named Most Outstanding Player at Senior Bowl
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Former Kansas State defensive end Jordan Willis recorded a pair of sacks and forced fumbles en route …Read More.
Chiefs help lead AFC to Pro Bowl victory
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Bowl (all times local): Kansas Chief coach Andy Reid had a …Read More.