JEWELL COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Jewell County continue to investigate a Kansas man for alleged child abuse. During …Read More.
Local
Hearing set for Kan. man accused of shaking, injuring 7-week old
Crime Report – February 3
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 250 gallons of unleaded fuel was stolen from Rural Fire District Five between …Read More.
Saline County Jail Booking Activity – Friday
Recent Booking Activity for the Saline County Jail. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven …Read More.
Fundraising opportunity in Artyopolis at the 2017 Smoky Hill River Festival
Press Release: Salina Arts and Humanities The 41st annual Smoky Hill River Festival is fast approaching! The Artyopolis children’s …Read More.
CAPS prepares for 28th Annual Celebrity Benefit Auction
Child Advocacy and Parenting Services, Inc. will hold their 28th annual Celebrity Benefit Auction this Saturday. The event will kick …Read More.
Mike Fuller receives his BANK VI Hero of the Week Award
Ten years ago Mike Fuller sold his business, Bear Promotions, with the intent to spend more time on the links. …Read More.
Saline County Jail Booking Activity – Thursday
Recent Booking Activity for the Saline County Jail. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven …Read More.
UPDATE: High speed chase ends in Saline County
Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Kansas Highway Patrol received a call about an erratic driver traveling at a high rate …Read More.
“Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” ― Roger A. Caras
All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up …Read More.
News
House votes to overturn Obama rule on gas ‘flaring’ during oil drilling
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled House has voted to overturn an Obama administration rule intended to clamp down on oil …Read More.
Lawyer: Man shot former Chiefs player in self-defense
GRETNA, La. (AP) — A lawyer for the man accused of fatally shooting Joe McKnight says his client shot the …Read More.
3 Kansas suspects jailed after chase, search
BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating three suspects on drug, kidnapping and weapons charges. Just before …Read More.
Police ask for help to identify suspect in violent Kan. attack
SEDGWICK COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a violent attack and after six-months are now asking for …Read More.
Kan. college accepts Governor’s $15K degree challenge
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A community college has accepted Gov. Sam Brownback’s challenge to develop a degree that costs only …Read More.
Health Advocates Take Another Crack At Kan. Tobacco Tax
By ANDY MARSO Public health advocates pushing for Kansas to increase taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products are running …Read More.
Court upholds death sentence in Kansas double murder
TOPEKA—A divided Kansas Supreme Court Friday upheld by a vote of 4-3 the death sentence of Sidney J. Gleason in …Read More.
Nissan recalls Altima; door might open if window rolled down
DETROIT (AP) — You might not want to open a rear window if you’re driving a Nissan Altima. The company …Read More.
Controversial DeVos nomination clears hurdle; Kan. senators support
WASHINGTON — Betsy DeVos nomination to be education secretary clears a Senate hurdle early Friday as the GOP overpowered Dems 52-48. …Read More.
Sports News
ROYALS AGREE TO TERMS WITH KELVIN HERRERA; AVOID ARBITRATION
Press release KANSAS CITY, Mo. (February 3, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to …Read More.
Thursday February 2 High School Basketball Scores
Thursday’s Scores Bishop Seabury Academy 69, Troy 51 Mill Valley 53, BV West 40 Phillipsburg 62, Trego 33 Pittsburg Colgan …Read More.
FOX Sports Kansas City to televise 10 exhibition games
KANSAS CITY, MO (February 2, 2017) — The Kansas City Royals and FOX Sports Kansas City today announced that 10 …Read More.
No. 3 Kansas endures No. 2 Baylor for Big 12 lead, 73-68
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas basketball withstood a test from No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday night, 73-68, to move …Read More.
Williams has key 3s as TCU tops Kansas State 86-80 in OT
MANHATTAN, Kan. — TCU was riding a four-game losing streak and had never won in Manhattan as a member of …Read More.
K-State’s 2017 Signing Class Includes 22 New Wildcats
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State Hall of Fame head coach Bill Snyder announced Wednesday 22 student-athletes who plan on joining …Read More.
Sacred Heart pulls off fourth quarter win
The Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team dropped to 9-4 last night with a 64-61 loss to Sacred Heart. The …Read More.