OTTAWA COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Ottawa County are investigating suspects in connection with improvised explosive devices found at …Read More.
Local
Deputies investigate after report of explosive device in Ottawa Co.
Salina City Commission and Saline County Commission Agendas
The following link is for the Salina City Commission agenda and minutes for February 6th: Salina City Commission agenda and …Read More.
Scott Abker is this week’s BANK VI Hero of the Week
Emergency response and volunteer firefighting has become a tradition for the Abker family. It all started 32 years ago when …Read More.
Warm weekend
Highs Saturday will climb into the 50s and 60s for most locations although a wide range of temperatures can be …Read More.
Saline County road reopened
Powers Road from State Street to Crawford Street has been reopened following completion of the replacement of a deteriorated cross …Read More.
Great Plains Theatre to open season with Mamma Mia !
ABILENE, JANUARY 30 – Great Plains Theatre is ecstatic to announce the season opening show of the 2017 Main Stage …Read More.
Salina-Saline County Crimestoppers
Between 2:00 PM on January 28, 2017 and 6:00 AM on January 30, 2017, force was used to commit a …Read More.
Hearing set for Kan. man accused of shaking, injuring 7-week old
JEWELL COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Jewell County continue to investigate a Kansas man for alleged child abuse. During …Read More.
Crime Report – February 3
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 250 gallons of unleaded fuel was stolen from Rural Fire District Five between …Read More.
News
Kansas’ regents chief presses for restored education funding
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Restoring state funding for higher education is a structural way to keep college costs down for …Read More.
Kan. man sentenced for using credit card he stole in the mail
RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man who entered guilty pleas as charged for drug distribution and theft was sentenced Friday …Read More.
Medicine By Monthly Fee Expanding In Kansas: Is KanCare Next?
By ANDY MARSO Dr. Damon Heybrock’s office doesn’t look like a traditional medical clinic. Heybrock finished converting a two-story row …Read More.
2 Kansas men hospitalized after Volkswagen rolls
SEWARD COUNTY –Two Kansas men were injured in an accident just after 11:45p.m. on Saturday in Seward County. The Kansas …Read More.
Former Kan. youth center worker guilty of sex crime with 13-year-old
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former worker at a youth center on Kansas’ Fort Leavenworth faces sentencing next month after …Read More.
Kansas man charged with deadly shooting, child endangerment
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man is accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding a woman in an …Read More.
Kansas man jailed after brutal stabbing
RENO COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a suspect in connection with a Saturday stabbing at …Read More.
Kansas woman sentenced for using 17-year-old in prostitution
TOPEKA – A Kansas woman was sentenced Friday to 34 months in federal prison for the sex trafficking of a …Read More.
Kansas man hospitalized after SUV rear-ends semi
. KINGMAN COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. on Saturday in Kingman County. …Read More.
Sports News
K-State Upsets Baylor in Waco
Kansas State Athletics WACO, Texas — Senior forward D.J. Johnson blocked Johnathan Motley’s game-tying jumper with 1 second remaining, as …Read More.
Iowa State ends KU home-court winning streak
University of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Frank Mason III scored 32 points on a near-perfect shooting day but Iowa State countered with …Read More.
Friday February 3 High School Basketball Scores
Friday’s Scores BOYS’ BASKETBALL Andale 54, Buhler 47 Atchison 70, KC Wyandotte 57 Attica 72, Fairfield 47 Barstow, Mo. 61, …Read More.
ROYALS AGREE TO TERMS WITH KELVIN HERRERA; AVOID ARBITRATION
Press release KANSAS CITY, Mo. (February 3, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to …Read More.
Thursday February 2 High School Basketball Scores
Thursday’s Scores Bishop Seabury Academy 69, Troy 51 Mill Valley 53, BV West 40 Phillipsburg 62, Trego 33 Pittsburg Colgan …Read More.
FOX Sports Kansas City to televise 10 exhibition games
KANSAS CITY, MO (February 2, 2017) — The Kansas City Royals and FOX Sports Kansas City today announced that 10 …Read More.
No. 3 Kansas endures No. 2 Baylor for Big 12 lead, 73-68
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas basketball withstood a test from No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday night, 73-68, to move …Read More.