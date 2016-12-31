Recent Booking Activity for the Saline County Jail. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven …Read More.
Local
Saline County Jail Booking Activity – Saturday
Saline County Commission agenda for January 3rd
The Saline County Commission will meet Tuesday morning January 3rd, 2017. The following link will take you to the Commission …Read More.
Salina Crime Report December 30th
Police take a report of damage to a car between late Thursday night and early Friday morning. It appears that …Read More.
Salina-Saline County Crimestoppers December 30th
Between December 8, 2016 at 6:30PM and December 9, 2016 at 7:00AM, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into Lang Diesel at …Read More.
Saline County Jail Booking Activity – Friday
Recent Booking Activity for the Saline County Jail. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven …Read More.
City General Services schedule for January 2nd
Crews will be providing regularly scheduled sanitation collection on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Additionally, the landfill will be open during …Read More.
Smoky Hill River Festival Legacy Fund receives bequest gift Thursday
(Salina, KS 12-16) Salina Arts & Humanities announced that the Smoky Hill River Festival has received a bequest of $321,975 …Read More.
Unofficial minutes Salina County Commission December 20th
The following link is for the unofficial minutes for the Saline County Commission meetings on Tuesday December 20th. http://www.saline.org/Portals/0/Documents/County%20Clerk/Minutes/20161220.pdf
Smoky Hills Audubon Society Annual Bird Count Rescheduled For Monday
It’s on! The Smoky Hills Audubon Society Annual Christmas Bird Count was rescheduled due to weather, to be held on …Read More.
News
Kansas man jailed for New Year’s Eve shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just after …Read More.
Federal judge halts Obama Admin. transgender health protections
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a halt to another Obama administration effort to strengthen transgender rights, …Read More.
Agency: Big increase in number of law enforcement officer licenses revoked
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An independent state agency has more than quadrupled the number of law enforcement officer’s licenses it …Read More.
Pilot hospitalized after small plane crash near Kansas City
JACKSON COUNTY, MO -Law enforcement and officials from the FAA are investigating the cause of a small plane crash Just …Read More.
2 top GOP lawmakers want quick repeal of Kan. income tax break
JOHN HANNA, AP Political Writer TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two new Republican leaders in the Kansas Legislature want to move …Read More.
Kansas woman dies after ejected when SUV overturns
DOUGLAS COUNTY – A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 10p.m. on Friday in Douglas County. The Kansas …Read More.
Program Aims To Help The Growing Need For Kansas Elementary Teachers
By Sam Zeff It’s getting harder to fill teaching positions in Kansas, especially in rural and urban districts. In a …Read More.
KHP: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after 3 vehicle crash
NEOSHO COUNTY – One person died and three injured in an accident just before 3p.m. on Friday in Neosho County. …Read More.
Kan. AG: New Defense Dept. docs shed little light on Guantanamo plans
TOPEKA – As required by a federal court order, the Department of Defense Friday released another round of documents related …Read More.
Sports News
Kansas rolls to 26th straight Big 12-opening win
FORT WORTH, Texas – Third-ranked Kansas basketball extended its conference-opening winning streak to 26 games, dating back to the 1991-92 …Read More.
K-State holds off Texas to win Big 12 opener
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State converted on 9-of-10 free throws in the final 59 seconds to hold off a furious …Read More.
Kansas men’s hoops hits road for Big 12 opener at TCU
University of Kansas Athletics No. 3 Kansas (11-1) opens Big 12 play on the road when it travels to TCU …Read More.
Ertz, Wildcats Cap Off Sweep of Texas with Bowl Win
HOUSTON, Texas – Kansas State was unbeatable against teams from Texas in the regular season, and that didn’t change on …Read More.
Shockers win MVC opener
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Darrall Willis, Jr. and Markis McDuffie combined to score 47 in Wichita State’s 80-72 win over …Read More.
Josh Jackson named Big 12 Player of the Week
IRVING, Texas – Kansas freshman guard Josh Jackson has been named the Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week …Read More.
Jayhawks host annual holiday clinic
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a morning practice, the Kansas men’s basketball team turned into instructors to more than 550 youth …Read More.