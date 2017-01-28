ABILENE, JANUARY 29 – Idaho-born songwriter, singer, and guitarist Jeff Crosby has been writing songs, grinding out shows, and sharing …Read More.
Jeff Crosby and the Refugees to perform at Great Plains Theatre
Saline County Commission agenda
The following link is to the Saline County Commission agenda for week of January 30th,2017: Saline County Commission agenda and …Read More.
Salina City Commission will not meet Monday
The Salina City Commissioners will not meet Monday, January 30 due to the date falling on a fifth Monday. The …Read More.
Mike Fuller is The BANK VI Hero of the week
Ten years ago Mike Fuller sold his business, Bear Promotions, with the intent to spend more time on the links. …Read More.
The First Tee of Salina Accepting Students for Indoor Golf Classes
The First Tee of Salina is accepting new and returning students for their indoor youth golf classes at The Hangar …Read More.
2 Kan. men, teen hospitalized after car collides with pickup
SMITH COUNTY –Three people were injured in an accident just before 5p.m. on Friday in Smith County. The Kansas Highway …Read More.
Saline County Sheriff’s Office holds pinning ceremony
In the 29 year Sheriff Roger Soldan has been involved with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, they have never made …Read More.
The Avett Brothers at the Stiefel Theatre July 4th
The Stiefel Theatre has announced The Avett Brothers will perform on Tuesday July 4th at 7:30 pm . Reserved Seating …Read More.
Salina-Saline County Crimestoppers January 27th
On January 4, 2017, force was used to commit a Burglary at The Hideaway, 540 Willis. $500 was taken. On …Read More.
Crews looking for missing KC area woman find 2nd man’s body
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — For the second straight week, people searching for a missing Missouri woman have found a …Read More.
Investigations into Kansas child deaths shrouded in secrecy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas welfare officials rarely release details after a child’s death or serious injury despite a …Read More.
Jenkins’ announcement creates political shakeup in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Rep. Lynn Jenkins’ announcement that she has no plans to seek office in two years shakes …Read More.
Convicted Kansas sex offender denied relief of life sentence
RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man serving time for raping a 13-year-old has now been denied any relief from serving …Read More.
Kansas Senate bill would impact where sexual predators live
By Mallory Houser KU Statehouse Wire Service TOPEKA— The Senate Judiciary committee heard strong debate between public safety and the …Read More.
Man sentenced for dragging Kansas officer with his car
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man who fled from police while an officer was hanging on to his steering wheel …Read More.
Man dies after wheel hits van’s windshield in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man was killed driving on a highway Thursday when a wheel from a trailer being …Read More.
Judge orders man to mental hospital for Kan playground attack
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 22-year-old man who attacked and injured several children at a suburban Kansas City playground has …Read More.
Special election adds urgency in Kan. voter registration lawsuits
ROXANA HEGEMAN, Associated Press WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The special election for the congressional seat formerly held by new CIA …Read More.
Saturday January 28 High School Basketball Scores
Saturday’s Scores BOYS’ BASKETBALL Golden Plains 50, Western Plains-Healy 26 Lyon County League Tournament Seventh Place Madison/Hamilton 55, Marais …Read More.
K-State Falls at Tennessee in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Kansas State Athletics KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee jumped out to an early lead and never trailed, as the Volunteers posted …Read More.
Kansas overcomes Kentucky in Big 12/SEC Challenge
University of Kansas Athletics LEXINGTON, Ky. – With their backs against the wall, the Jayhawks showed their true blue-blood colors in …Read More.
Friday January 27 High School Basketball Scores
Friday’s Scores BOYS’ BASKETBALL Abilene 58, Hays-TMP-Marian 57 Atchison 60, Silver Lake 38 Basehor-Linwood 55, Labette County 39 Baxter …Read More.
Thursday January 26 High School Basketball Scores
Thursday’s Scores Blue Valley Southwest 34, Mill Valley 33 Carthage, Mo. 67, Frontenac 59, OT Cornerstone Family 62, St. Mary’s …Read More.
Bragg suspended from KU men’s basketball team
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self announced Thursday that Carlton Bragg Jr. has been suspended indefinitely from …Read More.
THREE PLAYERS HONORED WITH ROYALS 2016 TEAM AWARDS
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (January 26, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals announced their 2016 team award winners today, which were …Read More.