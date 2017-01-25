MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — A McPherson man was sentenced to life without possibility of parole for 25 years in the …Read More.
Local
McPherson man sentenced for kidnapping, stabbing death
Saint Francis runaway found
A 14-year-old runaway from Saint Francis has been located. Lt. Mike Smith said deputies were sent to Saint Francis around …Read More.
Auto Center to remain open after Sears closure
With no official closing date, the Salina Sears is set to shutdown sometime in March. But the Sears Auto Center …Read More.
Robinson takes on news at the Salina Post
Salina Post followers will soon be reading the byline of a new reporter. The Post is proud to announce that …Read More.
City-County Commission social set for Saturday
Salina City Commissioners and Saline County Commissioners will be attending a social gathering at Kansas Wesleyan University on Saturday, January …Read More.
Girl Scout cookie sales begin February 11th
WICHITA – Kansas Girl Scouts are developing leadership and entrepreneurial skills through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, and this year, …Read More.
Work to replace pavement on Franklin Street begins Monday
Crews will begin replacing a section of pavement east of the intersection at Franklin Street and Broadway Boulevard Monday, Jan. …Read More.
Saline County Jail Booking Activity – Wednesday
Recent Booking Activity for the Saline County Jail. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven …Read More.
Kansas lawmakers discuss higher ed budget cuts
By Mallory Houser KU Statehouse Wire Service TOPEKA— Pittsburgh State University and Kansas State University presidents told the Higher Education …Read More.
News
In Kansas, gun-rights supporters face pushback
JOHN HANNA, AP Political Writer TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — With university communities pushing back and a political shift in the …Read More.
Restaurants: The next front for the immigration debate?
SOPHIA TAREEN, Associated Press CHICAGO (AP) — The national debate over immigration policy could be coming to a diner near …Read More.
Kansas To Spend Little On New Road Projects
BY SAM ZEFF In what could be a blow to the road construction industry in Kansas, the Kansas Department of …Read More.
Kansas man charged with battering jail officers
RENO COUNTY – A Kansas man paroled in Reno County on October 16, faces additional criminal charges after a disturbance …Read More.
BNSF Railway to make major renovations to lines in Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — BNSF Railway Co.’s capital expenses plan for 2017 includes spending $125 million in Kansas, most on …Read More.
Sheriff asks for help to locate Kansas bank robbery suspect
OSAGE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Osage County are investigating a bank robbery and asking the public for help …Read More.
Authorities investigate alleged sexual assault at KU
DOUGLAS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Douglas County are investigating a report of a sexual assault between 10p.m. on …Read More.
Publicist: Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead
NEW YORK (AP) — Mary Tyler Moore, the star of two of TV’s best-loved sitcoms, has died. Her publicist, Mara …Read More.
Trump signs orders to build border wall, kill sanctuary cities
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 1:45 p.m. President Donald Trump is signing two executive …Read More.
Sports News
Tuesday January 24 High School Basketball Scores
Tuesday’s Scores BOYS’ BASKETBALL Abilene 52, Concordia 43 Andale 59, Augusta 50 Baxter Springs 48, Girard 43 Bishop Seabury Academy …Read More.
Kansas State Falls at Iowa State
AMES, Iowa – Kansas State could not complete the comeback from a 20-point deficit, as Iowa State held on late for …Read More.
Mountaineers snap Jayhawks’ 18-game winning streak
University of Kansas Athletics MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – No. 18/18 West Virginia snapped No. 2/1 Kansas basketball’s 18-game winning streak on Tuesday …Read More.
KSHSAA Executive Director announces retirement plan
TOPEKA, Kan. – The KSHSAA Executive Board met for their regularly scheduled meeting on January 11 where KSHSAA Executive Director …Read More.
Harlem Globetrotters Coming to Salina THIS THURSDAY!
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS BRING THEIR 2017 WORLD TOUR TO SALINA, KS ON JANUARY 26TH, 2017 Tickets ON SALE NOW and start …Read More.
No. 2/1 Jayhawks head to No. 7/8 West Virginia Tuesday in men’s hoops
Road Trip No. 2/1 Kansas (18-1, 7-0) hits the road for the first of two games against ranked foes starting …Read More.
Wichita State replaces head women’s basketball coach
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State University is replacing women’s basketball coach Jody Adams-Birch in what it called an amicable …Read More.